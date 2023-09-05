Fort Dalles Riders invites family and friends of Jackie Fulps for a memorial service, held at 1012 Irvine St. W., The Dalles, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30; please RSVP by the Monday, Sept. 18 deadline to Jan at 541-978-8013 or janl@mosierwifi.com. Please include your number of guests.
Ruben Mosqueda, 73, died Aug. 29, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Ruben was born on July 19, 1950. A viewing was held Sept. 5. A funeral mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Ruben Mosqueda falleció el 29 de Agosto 2023 en Hood River. Ruben nació el 19 de Julio 1950 y tenía 73 años. El velorio se llevó a cabo el 5 de septiembre. Su misa fúnebre será a las 2 p.m., Miercoles, 6 de Septiembre después de misa habrá una recepción. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Darlene Rowland, 69, of Goldendale, Wash., died Aug. 30, 2023, in Toppenish, Wash. Darlene was born April 2, 1954. She will be privately laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. A memorial service in Goldendale is pending and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
