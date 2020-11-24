Donna Jean Birtwistle, age 71, a resident of Moro, Ore., died Oct. 30, 2020, in Yakima, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Gabriel Stefanski, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 4, 2020. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Ethe May Stefanski with military honors, to be scheduled at a later date; details will be made available on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Kelly Lyne Witherow, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 9, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
Fililberto Gutierrez Moreno, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 15, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, The Dalles. A funeral Mass will begin at 3 p.m. with Father Joseph Levine presiding, and burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
Reinhold “Ray” Arthur Matta, age 95, a resident of Carson, Wash., died Nov. 16, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
"Gail" Virginia G. Jones, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thomas V. “Tom” Marick died Nov. 21, 2020, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Tom was born on June 16, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael Mallery died Nov. 23, 2020, at Farmington Square Senior Living in Medford, Ore. Michael was born on March 17, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
