Sharon Mae Krall Thomas died Sept. 7, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. A celebration of life, planned for Saturday, Sept. 11 in Stevenson, Wash., has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Caroline O’Brien Homer died Aug. 20, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. in the courtyard of The Dalles United Church of Christ Congregational, 111 E. Fifth St., The Dalles, Ore. Seating is limited. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page for simultaneous or later viewing. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in charge of arrangements.
Erland Mathew Suppah Sr., age 73, died Aug. 20, 2021, in Toppenish, Wash. Private services and burial have been held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral is in care of arrangements.
Shayleen Pine died Aug. 23, 2021, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Shayleen was born on June 12, 1991, and was 30 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia Lee (Torres) Lee died Aug. 26, 2021, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. She was born March 24, 1933, and was 88 years old at the time of her passing. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Odell Baptist Church, 3080 Odell Highway, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lila Kay Young, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 26, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Harley “Bud” Earl died Aug. 30, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. Bud was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Florence, Ore., and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
