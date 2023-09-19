Courtney Rachelle Ann Erikson, born in Hood River, Ore., Sept. 23, 1995, died Feb. 5, 2023, in Wickenburg, Ariz. A service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Drive, Parkdale, Ore.
Betty Jean Wolfe, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 9, 2023. A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery on 18th St. in The Dalles on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Perry Louis Barber, 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 10, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie Louise Routson, 96, died Sept. 10, 2023, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Marjorie was born Jan. 3, 1927. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Harvey Eugene Banker, 84, died Sept. 11, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at The Moose Lodge in The Dalles, Ore., on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
LeRoy Melvyn Hayes, 85, died Sept. 11, 2023, at home in Goldendale, Wash. LeRoy was born Sept. 6, 1938. Services were held Sept. 15, with graveside committal at the Goldendale Mountain View I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Matthew “Matt” Grier, 41, died Sept. 12, 2023, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Matthew was born Jan. 4, 1982. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Joanne Ethel Smith, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 12, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Nathan “Nate” Arthur, 89, died Sept. 14, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Nate was born April 8, 1934. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Hood River Fairgrounds Community Building. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Gretta Hesselschwerdt, 96, died Sept. 14, 2023, at in Hood River, Ore. Gretta was born Aug. 19, 1927. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Susan Ann Lewallen, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 16, 2023. She will be buried at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
