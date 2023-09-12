Fort Dalles Riders invites family and friends of Jackie Fulps for a memorial service, held at 1012 Irvine St. W., The Dalles, beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30; please RSVP by the Monday, Sept. 18 deadline to Jan at 541-978-8013 or janl@mosierwifi.com. Please include your number of guests.
Paul E. Newkirk, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 30, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles, on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Ross Hollywood Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. Visit www.rosshollywoodfuneralchapel.com to leave a note of condolence.
Margaret Trissell, born Dec. 9, 1937, died Aug. 12, 2023.
Donald Norman McCaskell, 63, died Aug. 15, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Donald was born Oct. 16, 1959. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Darlene Rowland, 69, of Goldendale, Wash., died Aug. 30, 2023, in Toppenish, Wash. Darlene was born April 2, 1954. She will be privately laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. A memorial service in Goldendale is pending. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Roy Swanson, 95, dued Aug. 30, 2023, at home in White Salmon, Wash. Roy was born June 1, 1928. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Timothy Allen Leininger, 71, died Aug. 31, 2023, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Sept. 21, 1951. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Cindie Lee Crofton, 63, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died Aug. 24, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sandra Kay Locke, 76, died Aug. 31, 2023, at Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born Feb. 6, 1947. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Philip DiBartolo, 79, died Sept. 2, 2023, at home in Tygh Valley, Ore. Philip was born Aug. 31, 1944. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolencey.
Marvin Douglas Knudson, 78, died Sept. 3, 2023, at home in Stevenson, Wash. Marvin was born March 15, 1945. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Axel Reinhard Metscher, 75, a resident of Battle Ground,Wash., died Sept. 3, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Poland, 57, died Sept. 4, 2023, at Klickitat Valley Health in Goldendale, Wash. David was born Oct. 20, 1965. Services are pending. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Ernest Herbert Gunn, 62, died Sept. 5, 2023, at home in Stevenson, Wash. Ernest was born March 12, 1961. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Lyle E. Savage, 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary E. Linderman, 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Olin Proffitt, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 7, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Virginia Macomber, 94, died Sept. 9, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Nov. 20, 1928. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Perry Louis Barber, 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 10, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie Louise Routson, 96, died Sept. 10, 2023, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Marjorie was born Jan. 3, 1927. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Harvey Eugene Banker, 84, died Sept. 11, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at The Moose Lodge in The Dalles, Ore., on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
LeRoy Melvyn Hayes, 85, died Sept. 11, 2023, at home in Goldendale, Wash. LeRoy was born Sept. 6, 1938. Services are planned for 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel. Graveside committal will follow at The Goldendale Mountain View IOOF Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel • 300 W. Broadway, Goldendale, Washington (509) 772-2636.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.