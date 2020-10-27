Kraig Hull died Oct. 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 1, 1977. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m., at the Wasco County Fairgrounds in Tygh Valley, Ore.
John Micheal McKeon, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 18, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Gene F. Wells, age 74, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died Oct. 18, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Earl Martin Richelderfer, age 67, a resident of Wasco Ore., died Oct. 19, 2020. Graveside services will be at noon on Sunday, Nov. 8 at Sun Rise Cemetery, Wasco; a memorial service will follow at Wasco Fire Hall. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Clarence Lloyd Bartholomew, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 21, 2020. Clarence will be laid to rest next to his twin brother, Charles, in a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charles O. DeMyer, 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 21, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Lauana May Sparks died on Oct. 24, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore. Lauana was born Nov. 18, 1940, and was 79 at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.