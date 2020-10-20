Catherine Lou Palmer died on Sept. 8, 2020, from natural causes. A celebration of life was held Oct. 17 at the North Bonneville Community Church, 1150 Wacomac, North Bonne-ville, Wash. A private graveside service was held at The Cascade Cemetery of North. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Susan Johnson died on Sept. 22, 2020, with her husband, Jim, at her side. She was born Feb. 23, 1946. A memorial service was held for Sue in Maui, Hawaii, on Sept. 27. A celebration of life will be held at Hood River Alliance Church at 11 a.m. on Oct. 31, with a light meal to follow.
Kathryn Rose Chavez, age 37, a former resident of The Dalles, Ore., died in Portland, Ore., Oct. 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Charles Kauffman, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Oct. 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A memorial service with Military Honors were held Oct. 17 at the Evangelical Church, 1001 E. 12th St., The Dalles.
Norma Jean Clark, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Oct. 11, 2020. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at IOOF Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rosalie Beachman died on Oct. 14, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Rosalie was born on April 23, 1926, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Services for Rosalie are planned for 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Following her service will be light refreshments, a time to visit with family and viewing until 5 p.m. Rosalie will be laid to rest at Idlewilde Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26th. Rosalie’s complete life story will run in a later edition. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tammy Lyn Troxell died on Oct. 14, 2020, while visiting a friend in Parkdale, Ore. Tammy was born on Nov. 21, 1959, and was 60 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lyle Halverson died on Oct. 16, 2020, in Hood River, Oregon. Lyle was born on Aug. 16, 1986, and was 34 years of age at the time of his passing. There will be a viewing for Lyle from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eugene Johnson died on Oct. 17, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Eugene was born on Dec. 2, 1952, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dolores Roberts died on Oct. 18, 2020, at Hawks Ridge Assisted living in Hood River, Ore. Dolores was born on Feb. 18, 1929, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.