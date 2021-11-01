Henry Herman Schrieber Jr., age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 16, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
George Christian Leimbach, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 19, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert William Avery, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 20,2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Billie Lee Himes, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lana Jean Paulson, 78, died on Oct. 25, 2021, at home in White Salmon, Wash. A celebration of life will be held in spring 2022. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Walter Price died Oct. 27, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Walter was born May 11, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
