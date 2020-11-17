Wendy Lee Igo, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 22, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donna Jean Birtwistle, age 71, a resident of Moro, Ore., died Oct. 30, 2020, in Yakima, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patricia M. Wheeler, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph “Joey” N. Wilson, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James L. Anthony, age 76, a resident of Portland, Ore., and previously of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Gabriel Stefanski, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 4, 2020. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Ethe May Stefanski with military honors, to be scheduled at a later date; details will be made available on Spencer, Libby & Powell web site once finalized.
Kelly Lyne Witherow, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 9, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
Evelyn Josephine Justesen, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 12, 2020. Services will be held at a later date and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Linder died Nov. 12, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Bobbie was born on Oct. 10, 1936, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Fililberto Gutierrez Moreno, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 15, 2020. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at St. Peter Catholic Church, The Dalles. A funeral Mass will begin at 3 p.m. with Father Joseph Levine presiding, and burial will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
Reinhold "Ray" Arthur Matta, age 95, a resident of Carson, Wash., died Nov. 16, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care arrangements.
