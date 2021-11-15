Florence LuLow died in Bend, Ore., on Oct. 4, 2021, at Saint Charles Hospital, from a COVID-complicated illness. She was born May 8, 1949. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Christian Church, 2630 E. 18th St., The Dalles, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Shannon Fredrickson died Nov. 7, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Shannon was born Nov. 5, 1971, and was 50 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara J. Reeves, age 87, a resident of Gresham, Ore., died Nov. 8, 2021. A graveside service will be held at noon on Nov. 20 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roger Holen of White Salmon, Wash., died at home on Nov. 10, 2021. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Ralph Ward, age 80, died in The Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 10, 2021. Spencer, Libby, & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
