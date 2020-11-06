Joel Chester Wright, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 20, 2020. Burial with military honors was held Nov. 4 at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Phillip William Chaperon, age 100, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.

Ingrid “Jo” Elizabeth Charlson, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 1, 2020. Services were held Nov. 7 at Community Brethren Church, Goldendale. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, SMSGT David Charlson, at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Patricia M. Wheeler, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Joseph "Joey" N. Wilson, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

James L. Anthony, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died in Portland Nov. 4, 2020. Services will be planned for a later date, so please check the Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home website for further information.

To plant a tree in memory of Nov. 11 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.