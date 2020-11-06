Joel Chester Wright, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 20, 2020. Burial with military honors was held Nov. 4 at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phillip William Chaperon, age 100, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral home is in care of arrangements.
Ingrid “Jo” Elizabeth Charlson, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 1, 2020. Services were held Nov. 7 at Community Brethren Church, Goldendale. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, SMSGT David Charlson, at Willamette National Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Patricia M. Wheeler, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph "Joey" N. Wilson, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital Nov. 3, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James L. Anthony, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died in Portland Nov. 4, 2020. Services will be planned for a later date, so please check the Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home website for further information.