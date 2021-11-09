Cora Louise Gross, age 81, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Oct. 20, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lorran “Ed” Edward, 62, of Sweet Home, Ore., died Oct. 23, 2021. He was born July 22, 1959. Arrangements are under the direction of DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory in Corvallis, Ore.
Mary Ellen Goudy Settler, age 88, died in Portland, Ore., on Oct. 27, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
May Evelyn Cross, age 97, died in Gresham, Ore., October 28, 2021. A memorial service will be held Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
Jordan Vincent Brennan, age 27, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Oct. 29, 2021. Family held a celebration of life at Sorosis Park on Nov. 6. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joy Louisa Stuivenga Collver died Oct. 29, 2021, at Parkhurst Place of Hood River, Ore. Joy was born June 28, 1930, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Memorial services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hood River Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1223 Oak St., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard “Dick” Lee Clark died Nov. 1, 2021, at home in Wasco, Ore. Dick was born Jan. 19, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lee Walter Nance, a lifelong resident of Hood River, Ore., died at home on Nov. 2, 2021. Lee was born on Feb. 27, 1932, and was 89 years of age at the time of his death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Phillip Ray Thomas died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Phillip was born on March 17, 1938, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at River of Life Assembly church, 979 Tucker Road, Hood River, with burial at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norma Jean Willis, a lifelong resident of the Hood River Valley, died Nov. 4, 2021, at home in Pine Grove, Ore. Norma was born April 15, 1930, in Hood River, Ore., to Willis Henry and Margaret Viola (Gaines) Miller. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loren Wesley Flory died Nov. 5, 2021, in Dallesport, Wash. Loren was born on July 20, 1943, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maarten Dejongh, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 7, 2021, at the Oregon Veterans Home. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janeth Adelia Simer, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 7, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
