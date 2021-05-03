Francis Louis (Frank) Menard, 91, of Parkdale, Ore., died Jan. 18, 2021, in Portland, Ore. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at Riverview Cemetery, 300 S.W. Taylors Ferry Road, Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elaine Mae May, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Pow-ell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carole Virginia Anderson died April 20, 2021, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center of The Dalles, Ore. Carole was born Nov. 12, 1948, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kim Michael McDonough died April 23, 2021. Kim was born June 11, 1984. No services will be held.
Floyd Eugene Jones died April 27, 2021, at Providence Saint Vincent Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore. Floyd was born on March 27, 1934, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Larene Michelle Lee died April 29, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Larene was born Aug. 27, 1964 in Hood River, Ore. Services are planned as follows: Memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 8 at Solid Rock Community Church, 2308 E. 12th St., The Dalles; graveside committal, 4 p.m. Monday, May 10 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Wickman died April 30, 2021, at The Oregon Veterans Home of The Dalles, Ore. Robert was born on Nov. 29, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.