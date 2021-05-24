Charles Theodore Zeigler died Nov. 28, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Charles was born on Nov. 2, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore., 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Merrell Graves was born Feb. 11, 1933, and died Nov. 29, 2020, in The Dallas, Ore., veterans home. Family is planning a celebration of life for both Merrill and Betty Graves, to be held later in the summer. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and for full life story.
Joseph Hugh Pratt died March 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Joseph was born on Aug. 5, 1978, and was 42 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Holly Elizabeth (Matthew) Riggs, age 49, died April 6, 2020. A celebration of Holly’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
Ronald Vern "Ron" Gilbert of Hood River, Ore., died May 6, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Ron was born on May 7, 1936 ,and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life will be held May 29 at 11 a.m. at River of Life Assembly in Hood River, Ore., with reception following. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Joseph Scherrer, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 9, 2021. Services will be held at a later date, with information posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Justin Thomas Decker, age 32, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 14, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with details posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Charlott Jones died May 14, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Charlott was born March 16, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. A private urn committal will be held at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, with a public celebration of life held at a later date, with details announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Duane Phillips, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 15, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Esther Myrtle Ellett, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 16, 2021. Services will be held at a later date, with information posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Glenda Sue Jackson died May 20, 2021, at Ashley Manor Senior Living in Hood River, Ore. Glenda was born on Oct. 31, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Carl Pratt died May 21, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. David was born on Jan. 12, 1948, and was 73 years o age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jennifer Donnelly died May 22, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Jennifer was born on Dec. 18, 1968, and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. A service will be held at Crag Rats Hut, with details to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.