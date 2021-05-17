Carol M. Gardner died March 20, 2021, at Flagstone Assisted Living in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born on Feb. 10, 1934, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. A potluck celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 at the Dufur City Park, 200 Park Loop Road, Dufur, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Ishimaru died on May 9, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born on Nov. 29, 1922, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hosiel Celaya Cazarez was born May 2, 1973, in Union de Progresso, Michoacán, Mexico, and died on May 12, 2021, in Portland, Ore. A vigil and rosary were held May 16, and a funeral Mass on May 17, with graveside committal at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Hosiel Celaya Cazarez nacio el 2 de mayo de 1973 en Union de Progresso, Michoacán, Mexico y fallecio el 12 de mayo de 2021 en portland, oregon. Un tiempo de velacióny rosario fue llevando a cabo el 16 de mayo con la misa fúnebre el 17 de mayo de 2021. Hosiel fue enterrado en Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirrecion de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia para la familia.
Charlott Jones died May 14, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Charlotte was born March 16, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Madeline Edwards died May 15, 2021 at her home Hood River, Ore. Madeline was born on Sept. 16, 1922, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.