Holly Elizabeth (Matthew) Riggs, age 49, died April 6, 2020. A celebration of Holly’s life is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore.
Helen B. Parke died Feb. 20, 2021, at home. She was born in December 1942. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Friday, May 14 at Threemile Cemetery, with a potluck to follow at Sorosis Park, both in The Dalles, Ore.
Joanne Catherine LaDoux, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 12, 2021. Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
Fetii I’aulualo, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital April 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 4 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
Nancy Marlene Thomas Crocker, age 66, a resident of Rufus, Ore., died at a local care facility April 29, 2021. Services are pending and are in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Michael Jack Carpenter, age 75, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., died at a local hospital May 1, 2021. Services are pending and are in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Norman Franklin Sullivan, age 72, a resident of Prosser, Wash., died at home May 1, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery (Parklawn), 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bernice Jane Raszler, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 2, 2021. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, May 15 at Parklawn I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles, A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore., with Pastor Zach Patterson officiating.
Julie Pitchford died May 3, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Julie was born Oct. 22, 1958, and was 62 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steven Troy Lee Williams died May 3, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Steven was born on Aug, 19, 1981, and was 39 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service was held May 8 and graveside committal on May 10 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Erma B. Uto, age 91, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died May 3, 2021. Services are planned for 1 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Dufur City Park (weather permitting, or if needed will be held at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore.). A graveside service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, May 3 at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Hyoun Ro Lee died May 7, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Hyoun was born on Sept. 28, 1968, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Howard Schuppe died on May 8, 2021, in Hood River, Ore. Robert was born on Sept. 3, 1935, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Ishimaru died May 9, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born on Nov. 29, 1922, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
