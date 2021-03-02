Patricia Ann von Borstel, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 1, 2021. A private funeral Mass and public graveside service were held Feb. 27 at Grass Valley Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Billie Jean Paasch died Feb. 21, 2021, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Billie was born on March 14, 1927, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. An urn placement will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 4 at Mt. View Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Teresa R. Bibby, age 68, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died at a Bend hospital Feb. 23, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ann Stearns, 89, of Lyle, Wash., died Feb. 23, 2021, at the Vancouver Hospital of cancer. A memorial service will be held at Gateway Church in The Dalles March 13 at 1 p.m., followed by an ash scattering ceremony at 3 p.m. at 57 Mott Road, Lyle.
Alice Thompson died Feb. 24, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Alice was born on June 6, 1932, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gerald “Jerry” Phillips Prinzing died Feb. 25, 2021, at his Hood River, Ore., home. Jerry was born March 20, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
