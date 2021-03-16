Donald Eugene Hixson Jr., age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 28, 2021. He was laid to rest next to his wife Gwendolyn at IOOF Cemetery/Parklawn in a private burial. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Bruce Burns, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 2, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joan I. Spickerman, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local assisted living facility March 3, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Wesley Hinkley, of Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore., died March 9, 2021. David was born June 2, 1951, in The Dalles, Ore., and was 69 at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Lou Kelly, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 9, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ila Gertrude Neulreich, age 101, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died at her residence March 9, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phyllis L. Harris died March 13, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Phyllis was born May 21, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kenneth “Ken” Packer died March 13, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Ken was born on Sept. 28, 1948, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mercelyn Fletcher died March 14, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Mercelyn was born on May 29, 1925, and was 95 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carolyn Sperry died March 14, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Carolyn was born on May 3, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
