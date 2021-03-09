Russell H. Lawrence, age 64, a resident of Weiser, Idaho, and previously of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the end of April in The Dalles.
Lois Edwards Nelson, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 23, 2021. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Vernon Nelson, at Tygh Valley Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dean Edward Crofton, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 25, 2021, at the Portland VA Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery at a later date; check the Spencer, Libby & Powell website for details. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Nina Jill Shaw, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 1, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Timlick Jr., age 61, a resident of Page, Ariz., died at a local care facility in The Dalles March 2, 2021.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Richard “Dick” Frazier died March 3, 2021, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Richard was born on Sept. 28, 1931, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
George “Larry” Sohler died March 8, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Larry was born on May 16, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
George Sohler passed away on
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.