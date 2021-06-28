Gerald “Jerry” Phillip Prinzing died Feb. 25, 2021, at home. He was born March 20, 1933, and was 87 at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A catered reception will immediately follow Jerry’s service and later his urn committal at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Paul Reed died April, 20, 2021, at RiverBend Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield, Ore. David was born May, 29, 1947, in Hood River, Ore. Graveside services with military honors will be 11 a.m. on July 10 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River.
Tim Leroy Marlow, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 19, 2021. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Enrique “Kike” Carranza Sosa died June 20, 2021 in Hood River, Ore. Enrique was born on June 4, 2000, and was 21 years of age at the time of his passing. A view was held on June 24 and a funeral Mass on June 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Enrique “Kike” Carranza Sosa falleció el 20 de Junio de 2021 en Hood River, Ore. Enrique nació el 4 de Junio de2000 y tenía 21 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación para Enrique fue 24 de junio en Anderson’s Tribute Center y su misa fúnebre 25 de junio en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Jackson David Maita was born Dec. 14, 2004, and died June 20, 2021. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Bales died June 21, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Donald was born on Sept. 20, 1948, and was 72 years of age at the time of His passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Ceter, Hood River 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
William Gary Harvey, age 78, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael Phearson, age 79, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died June 21, 2021. Arrangements are pending and in the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Mary Marcline Hoke died June 24, 2021, while traveling at Bozeman, Mont. Mary was born Jan. 10, 1941, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
