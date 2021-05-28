Joseph Hugh Pratt died March 16, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Joseph was born on Aug. 5, 1978, and was 42 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sara “Lilly” Ellsworth died April 17, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Lilly was born on Jan. 23, 1953, and was 68 years of age at the time of her passing. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Ishimaru died May 9, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born on Nov. 29, 1922, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River, with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lawrence Goudy Jr., age 53, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local hospital May 19, 2021. Services were held and he was laid to rest at Toppenish Creek Cemetery, White Swan, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Anthony Wojtecki III, age 20, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 20, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed candlelight vigil will be held 8 a.m. on Friday May 28 at Sorosis Park, The Dalles, Oregon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date details will be on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
David Carl Pratt died May 21, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. David was born on Jan. 12, 1948, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edward Lee Stone, age 61, a resident of Eugene, Ore., died at a local hospital May 21, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lynnora O'Meara, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 24, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial will be held at a later date, with information will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once details are finalized.
Catherine Ann Hickman, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home May 25, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Wesley, age 59, passed away at Mid-Columbia Medical Center May 28, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
