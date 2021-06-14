Edna Margaret Chandler died April 1, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Edna was born Jan. 5, 1922, and was 99 at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert "Bob" Allene Anderson died April 10, 2021, at the age of 83. Bob was born Sept. 25, 1937. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 305 Ninth St., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Joanne C. LaDoux died April 12, 2021. A memorial service will be held June 19 at 1 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Gary Lee Brooks, a resident of the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore., died June 3, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Tobias Renouard, age 19, a resident of Portland, Ore., died June 3, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Raquel Enriquez Marquez died June 8, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Raquel was born March 24, 1968, and was 53 years of age at the time of her passing. Catholic Funeral Mass was held June 11 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and graveside urn committal June 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steven Gale Bausch died June 9, 2021 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Steven was born on Feb. 24, 1941, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Lee Brenden, age 72, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 9, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lester E. Hazen, age 94, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 10, 2021. A family directed memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Lynchwood Church of God, 3818 S.E. 174th Ave., Portland, Ore. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 2565 Three Mile Road, The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Viola Joan Page died June 11, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Joan was born on Feb. 20, 1932, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles “Chuck” Peterson died June 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Chuck was born Aug. 31, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. A service to celebrate Chuck’s life and mourn his passing is planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road, Hood River, Ore. A potluck reception will immediately follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Fetiipopo I'aulualo Jr., age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 13, 2021. Viewing and visitation is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday July 8 and a funeral at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 9 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at I.O.O.F. Cemetery 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Lundell, 85, died June 13, 2021, at The Springs at Mill Creek, The Dalles, Ore. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition.
