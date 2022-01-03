Anthony “Tony” James Bain died Dec. 19, 2021, in Yuma, Ariz. He was born Nov. 29, 1944. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
Graciela “Gracy” Dominguez Viramontes died Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 61, in Hood River, Ore. Gracy was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Tijuana, Mexico. Catholic funeral rites were postponed due to weather conditions and will be announced when weather allows for burial. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lyle Griffon DeOss, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 23, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Zandyn Taylor Morris, age 15, a resident of Salem, Ore., died Dec. 28, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell is in care of arrangements.
Maria De Jesus Nuño died Dec. 29, 2021, at Providence Saint Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Maria was born on June 4, 1954, and was 67 years old at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Kenneth Warren, age 80, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
