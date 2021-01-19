Sally Henzel died Jan. 1, 2021, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Sally was born on Sept. 10, 1944, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lila Mae Buehner, age 99, a resident of Bend, Ore., and previously a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 9, 2021. Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30 at St. Peter Catholic Church, The Dalles; burial and Rite of Committal to follow. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donald Ray Gibson, age 71, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., died Jan. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Francise Nannini, age 91, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Jan. 12, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mark Patton died Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Mark was born on October 4, 1972, and was 48 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Elaine Bushnell died Jan. 14, 2021, at Hawks Ridge Senior Assisted Living Community in Hood River, Ore. Donna was born on Oct. 31, 1940, and was 80 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marjory Claire Foley, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her home Jan. 14, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Tawny L. Cramer, age 33, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died Jan. 17, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lorraine Nowik died Jan. 17, 2021, at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Wash. Lorraine was born on Feb. 7, 1929 and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Delbert Huskey died Jan. 18, 2021, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Delbert was born on Jan. 12, 1930, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Mosier Cemetery and will be livestreamed through Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page. For those in attendance, face masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.