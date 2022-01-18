William Elliott Ross died Jan. 9, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. William was born on Aug. 10, 1955, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Harry Earnest Walther, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Abby Putnam died Jan. 15, 2022, at St. Charles Medical Center of Bend, Ore. Abby was born Feb. 12, 1957, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maximiliano Sedano Robledo died Jan. 17, 2022 in Portland, Ore. Maximiliano was born on Jan. 27, 1948, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Maximiliano Sedano Robledo falleció rodeado de su familia el 17 de enero del 2022 en Portland, Ore. Maximiliano nació el 27 de Enero de 1948 y tenía 73 años de edad cuando falleció. Los servicios aún están pendientes con arreglos fúnebres bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
