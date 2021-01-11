Shirley S. Lee (aka Shirley Lee Haynes) died Dec. 17, 2020, at her home at Rockaway Beach, Ore. Shirley was born on March 21, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. A virtual service took place on Jan. 7 and can be viewed anytime via Anderson’s Tribute Center’s Facebook page (access on Shirley’s web guestbook at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com). Shirley was laid to rest at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Lunelle “Lou” Lewis died Jan. 3, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Lunelle was born on July 11, 1927, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ryan Marshall Ranson, age 33, a resident of Queen Creek, Ariz., and previously of Lake Stevens, Wash., died Jan. 3, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Hubert Stephen Brown, age 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charlotte K. Royers, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a local care facility Jan. 4, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joyce Mildred Smith died Jan. 5, 2021, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Joyce was born on July 9, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. A private graveside committal service is planned for immediate family but will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29; to access, visit Joyce's webpage at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com. A public celebration of life service for friends and family will be this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
William Williams, age 88, a resident of Fossil, Ore., died Jan. 5, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bill V. Holt passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, at The Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Bill was born on Jan. 21, 1935, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Jean Blumenthal died Jan. 7, 2021, at Ashley Manor of Hood River, Ore. Mary was born on Nov. 2, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. A private family graveside committal will be at The Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Dale. Family is looking to do a public gathering in the summer, when pandemic restrictions have been lessened. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria De Jesus De La Mora died Jan. 7, 2021, at home in Hood River, Ore. Maria De Jesus was born on Oct. 1, 1919, and was 101 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maria De Jesus De La Mora falleció el 7 de enero 2020 en su casa en Hood River. Maira de Jesus nació el 1 de octubre de 1919 y tenía 101 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson's Tribute Center.
