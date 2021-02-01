Brian E. Sauncy died Jan. 18, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Brian was born on March 4, 1950, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sheri (Hobbs) Krieger died Jan. 19, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas. Sheri was born on Aug. 17, 1956, in Hood River, Ore., and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Sheri will be laid to rest at Idlewilde Mausoleum, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Jane Buckley died Jan. 26, 2021, at Emerson House Assisted living in Portland, Ore. Mary was born on May 27, 1939, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Frances Allene Howard died Jan. 27, 2021, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Frances was born on Aug. 8, 1921, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and for full life story.
Robert E. Kauffman, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at a Portland, Ore., care facility Jan. 27, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Joseph Earl McNeal, age 36, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 27, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Cynthia S. Watson died Jan. 27, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Cynthia was born on Sept. 26, 1970. She was 50 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Winona “Noki” Oleta Branson died Jan. 31, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Hood River. Noki was born on Oct. 8, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Faith Bible Church, 1889 Belmont Drive, Hood River. Graveside Rites will immediately follow at Idlewilde Cemetery. Services will be live streamed; a link is on her guestbook at www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
Linda Joyce Osterhoff died Jan. 31, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Linda was born on Sept. 14, 1951, and was 69 years of age. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
