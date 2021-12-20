Laurie Ann-Marie Sellers (Sparkman), age 56, a resident of Condon, Ore., died Nov. 30, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Yvonne Duke, age 61, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 11, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Ardeane Martin, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died Dec. 11, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Doug Nichols, of Sandy, Ore., died Dec. 12, 2021, at Legacy Medical Center in Gresham, Ore. He was born June 1, 1951, in Baker, Ore. Services are planned for the spring.
Mary Louise Ekstrom of Cascade Locks, Ore., died Dec. 13, 2021, at Portland Providence Medical Center. Mary was born May 31, 1959, and was 62 at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note for family or for updated service details.
Christopher “Chris” Farrell died Dec. 13, 2021, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Chris was born Dec. 10, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing. Graveside Services with military honors were held Dec. 21at Cascade Locks Cemetery, 100 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Steffanie Carter died Dec. 15, 2021 in The Dalles, Ore. Steffanie was born Jan. 6, 1954, and was 67 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Loren Lee Harnar died Dec. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Loren was born Feb. 2, 1963, in Hood River, Ore.,and was 58 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at the time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Larry Michael Baker Sr., age 72, a resident of The Dalles Ore., died Dec. 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gerald Wilbur Tripp, age 67, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Dec. 18, 2021. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
