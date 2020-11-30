Merrill Graves died Oct. 29, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Merrill was born on Feb. 11, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Addlean Margertmary Johnson, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 21, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carole Ann Hager, age 78, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Nov. 23. 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private burial at Lone Pine Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Victor Wayne Morris, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 23 2020. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Mary Lou Tunison, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 24 2020. Services will be planned for a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sonia May Moon, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 27, 2020. She will be laid to rest in a private burial at Appleton Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kathleen “Kathy” Victoria Terry died on Nov. 27, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Kathleen was born on June 23, 1947, and was 73 years of age at the time of her death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edwin Fred Anghilante, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A memorial Mass will be held in August 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church; details will be posted on Spencer Libby & Powell website once finalized.
