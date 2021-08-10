Henry Douglas Buckalew III died on Jan. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 17, 1992, and was 27 years old at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon, Wash.
Patrick Freeman died Oct. 28, 2020, at his home in Mesa, Ariz. Patrick was born on Feb. 4, 1941, Missoula, Mont. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 14 from 1-3 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 1270 N. Main Ave., White Salmon, Wash.
Melvin Thornburg died June 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 at The Moose Lodge No. 2075, 233 E. Third St., The Dalles, Ore. Please bring a dish to share.
David Eugene Ollikkala, age 62, died July 5, 2021. David was born on April 27, 1959, in Sentinel, Okla. Graveside committal with Military Honors will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Emilia Barajas, age 65, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2021. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles; Rite of Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Carol Cochenour, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.
Eldred Richard Rathkey, age 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 27, 2021. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at I.O.O.F Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Anthony Mansanarez, age 56, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 1, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ann Christine Perry, age 90, died Aug. 4, 2021 in The Dalles , Ore. Ann was born Dec. 25, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Eva Geraldine Phelps, age 101, died Aug. 9, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
