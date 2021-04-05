Kokdjen “Djen” Su died March 16, 2021, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center of Portland, Ore. Djen was born on Nov. 10, 1952, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with viewing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; family is being mindful of current COVID restrictions and public health, and will have a smaller memorial and viewing, which will be streamed live for all to watch, and a public celebration of life to be held later in the year when restrictions can accommodate a larger gathering. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access the live stream link for his service.
Jack Peterson died March 22, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Jack was born on July 27, 1945, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel Joseph Schmelzle, age 43, a resident of Vancouver, Wash., died March 23, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Leta Mae (Moffeit) Edwards died March 27, 2021, at her home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Leta was born Sept. 20, 1938, and was 82 at the time of her passing. A celebration of Leta’s life will be held at a later date when pandemic restrictions allow. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James “Jim" Edward Leek died March 27, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born Aug,,14, 1942. A military committal service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edna Margaret Chandler died April 1, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Edna was born January 5, 1922, and was 99 at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time and her life story will follow in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Salter, age 84, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died April 2, 2021. Private services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
