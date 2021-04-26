Marvin “Marv” L. Harrison died on Dec. 21, 2020, at the age of 86. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1100 W. 18th St., The Dalles.
Gerald Eldon Kaufman, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 2, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28 at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Roberta Ellen Matulovich-Muir died April 5, 2021. Roberta was born Aug. 13, 1926, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Trevor Michael O'Connor, age 38, resident of Littleton, Colo., died April 6, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sylvia Louise Holwegner died April 12, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Sylvia was born on June 5, 1935 and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 at Carson Bible Church, 1121 Wind River Highway, Carson, Wash. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gerald Gard died April 15, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Gerald was born on Jan. 16, 1942, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marolyn Loy Nicolaidis, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 15, 2021. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Albert J. Gosiak Sr. died April 17, 2021, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Albert was born on Nov. 29, 1931 and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Yolanda Martinez died April 19, 2021, at Mid- Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Yolanda was born on Oct. 8, 1959 and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be Thursday, April 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center and her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on, Friday, April 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, and will proceed to Mountain View Memorial Cemetery for burial, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Due to pandemic restrictions at St. Mary's Catholic Church, only 80 are allowed in attendance and overflow will be able to watch service via livestream at Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
•••
Yolanda Martinez falleció en Mid-Columbia Medical Center el 19 de abril de 2021 en the Dalles. Yolanda nació el 8 de octubre de 1959 y tenía 61 años de edad cuando falleció. Un tiempo de velación se llevara a cabo el jueves de 4-8 pm en la funeraria Anderson’s Tribute center y su Misa fúnebre para Yolanda será el viernes 30 de abril de 2021 en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s; procederemos al panteón Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Debido a las restricciones de la pandemia solo 80 personas podrán asistir en la iglesia y los demás podrán ver el servicio en vivo en la funeraria. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Charles Paul Butler, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 20, 2021. The family is planning a service at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Joyce Graves died April 24, 2021, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Dec. 10, 1933. and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kathryn “Kathy” Shear died April 24, 2021, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Kathy was born Dec. 4, 1956, and was 64 years of age at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A memorial service for Joyce Jaksha will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
