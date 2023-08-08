Marjorie Ann Anderson, 95, a resident of Portland, Ore., died June 5, 2023. She was interned at Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Tina Alfreda Blevins, 64, a resident of Elberton, Ga., died June 12, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John David Johnson, 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 26, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Everett Thomas Peone, 45, died July 16, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Everett was born April 17, 1978. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Pamela Billette, 64, died July 28, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Pamela was born Dec. 13, 1958. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Steven Donald Brock, 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 31, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Adria May Erwin, 87, died July 31, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Adria was born Jan. 5, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Nicolas Charles Laflin, 44, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died July 31, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Shirley Jean Kittelson, 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 4, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles on Aug. 12 at 1 p.m., with a internment at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Cherry Heights to follow. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
James Keith Kinder, 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Sharon Lynette Bailey, 72, a resident of Carson, Wash., died Aug. 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.