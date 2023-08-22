Virgil L. Thompson, 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died July 14, 2023. A viewing will be held at the Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home Aug. 26 at 10 .a.m. A private family burial will be held at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jefferson John Davis, 51, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 6, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in The Dalles Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Shelley Renee Caldwell, 58, a Tygh Valley, Ore., died Aug. 11, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Georgann Grace Powell, 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 12, 2023. Burial took place at St. Joseph Cemetery in Condon, Ore., Sept. 15. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Glenda Anne Ray, 82, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died Aug.13, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gerald "Jerry" Michael Kelvin, age 75, a resident of Dufur, died Aug. 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Zeman, 83, died Aug. 14, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born Dec. 16, 1939. A service was held on Aug. 22 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with graveside rites at the Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Patrick T. Gutierrez, 62, of Hermiston, Ore., died Aug. 15, 2023, in Richland, Wash. Patrick was born Oct. 28, 1960, in Witchita Falls, Texas. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, Ore. Read the full obituary at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com/obituary/Patrick-Gutierrez.
Theresa D. Minson, 64, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died Aug. 17, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
