Paul E. Newkirk, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 30, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles, on Sept. 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. Ross Hollywood Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. Visit www.rosshollywoodfuneralchapel.com to leave a note of condolence.
Billie Jeanne Kortge, 75, a resident of Kennewick, Wash., died Aug. 3, 2023. Billie was born in The Dalles, Ore. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation is in care of the arrangements. Visit www.hillcrestfunerals.com.
Tom Feller, 62, died Aug. 6, 2023, in Glenwood, Wash. Tom was born Dec. 27, 1960. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Eugene Burril, 81, died Aug. 7, 2023, in Oregon City. Eugene was born Jan. 29, 1942. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood Church in Glenwood, Wash. A public viewing will be held from 10-10:30 a.m., with committal at the Mt. Adams Cemetery to follow. A meal with follow the commital at the Glenwood school in Glenwood, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Colleen Addie Fredrickson, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 7, 2023. A viewing was held Aug. 11 and memorial service on Aug. 12. Private family interment was at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John Robert Mahan, 43, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 7, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the Shilo Inn in The Dalles on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Mark Allen Maddux, 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Aug. 8, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Shirley E. Murphey, 75, died Aug. 9, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Shirley was born June 6, 1948. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
