Gary L. McKee, 67, died Nov. 14, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Gary was born Oct. 3, 1955. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shadley Steven Turner, 44, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 18, 2022.Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donovan Doroski, 29, of Hood River, Ore., died Nov. 20, 2022, at OHSU in Portland, Ore. Donovan was born Aug. 29, 1993, in Mons, Belgium. A memorial service and reception is planned for 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. To watch the live stream (password: Donovan), visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81761231962?pwd=NWFvZFVkbjVjY3I1bHFadVB2ck9EZz09. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Alen Berg, 81, died Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence in The Dalles, Ore. Alen was born June 14, 1941. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Odette Weatherbe, 102, died Nov. 24, 2022, at a local care center in Hood River, Ore. Odette was born Sept. 7, 1920. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Carver, 84, of Clatskanie, Ore., died Nov. 25, 2022, at home. Donna was born Oct. 28, 1938. A funeral will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at Westport Community Church, in Westport, Ore.
