Larry Duane Greene, 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Sept. 30, 2019. Larry was interned at the Willamette National Cemetery May 26, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, were in care of his arrangements.
Dorothy Marjean Norman, born Sept. 3, 1940, in Cameron, Mont., died March 24, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 508 Ninth St., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Henry Patrick, 93, died May 6, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. James was born on May 4,1930, in Husum, Wash. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 3, starting at noon at the White Salmon Cemetery, 93 Snowden Road, White Salmon. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Dale Lyddon, 91, died May 8, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Dec. 6, 1931. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Donald Edward Bickford, 69, Hood River, Ore., died May 11, 2023, at Providence St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore. A wake to celebrate Don’s life will be held Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Winery Tasting Room. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Coit Troy Stone, 57, died May 17, 2023, in Klickitat, Wash. Coit was born Aug.16, 1965. A casual celebration of life with a potluck lunch will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 457 Wahkiacus Heights Road, Wahkiacus, Wash., on Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. Hot rods welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Robert Joe Lundin, 67, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died May 21, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Sylvia Lea Foreman, 87, died May 22, 2023, in Stevenson, Wash. Sylvia was born April 12, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Allen Bligh, 65, died May 24, 2023, in Cook, Wash. James was born Nov. 2, 1957. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Johnnie “Rocky” Manford Rockwell, 78, died May 24, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Rocky was born April 22, 1945. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Roberta Wood, 55, died May 24, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Roberta was born Aug. 4, 1967. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
David Martin, 76, died May 25, 2023 in Hood River, Ore. David was born Sept. 1, 1946. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Darlene Ellen Nellermoe, 87, died May 25, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Darlene was born April 24, 1936. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.