Aidee Farwig-Abaroa, 95, died Nov. 22, 2022, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Mt. Hood Meadows. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Fredrick Anthony Reser, 69, a resident of Rufus,Ore., died Nov. 28, 2022. A graveside service was held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Condon, Ore., on April 29. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, were in care of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” W. Cole, born March 13, 1945, died Dec. 10, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at Camp Morrow Chapel, 79551 Morrow Road, Wamic, Ore.
Portia Ann “Liz” (Frost) LeMay, born in Canton, Okla., on May 3, 1941, died Dec. 16, 2022, in Kennewick, Wash. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St., The Dalles, Ore. A no-host lunch will follow at Spooky’s Pizza Parlor, 3320 W. Sixth Street, The Dalles.
John M. Crippen, 70, a resident of The Dalles,Ore., died April 13, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Jose Ignacio Morales Mercado, 66, died April 18, 2023, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Jose was born on April 20, 1957. A viewing will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore., with his funeral mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Burial will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
•••
Jose Ignacio Morales Mercado falleció el 18 de abril 2023 en The Dalles. Jose nació el 2 de abril 1957 y tenía 66 años de edad cuando falleció. Habrá un tiempo de velación de 3-9 p.m. Viernes, 5 de Mayo 2023 en Anderson’s Tribute Center y si misa fúnebre a las 11 a.m., Sabado, 6 de Mayo en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Procederemos al Panteón Idlewilde en Hood River.
Raymond “Ray” F. Nannini, 91, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died April 22, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Ralph Edward “Ed” Sherrell, 80,died on April 24, 2023, at his home in Irrigon, Ore. He was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Hood River, Ore., and was a longtime Hood River resident. Services are pending. Share memories of Ed with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in care of arrangements.
Jennifer Beth Luttrell, 41, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 27, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Ray Perez Bustos, 99, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 28, 2023. A viewing will be held on May 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall. Mass will take place at the St. Peter’s Catholic Church May 12 at 11 a.m., with an immediate burial at the St. Peter Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the St. Peter’s Parish Hall. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Christopher Van Ness, 51, died April 28, 2023, at home in Carson, Wash. Christopher was born June 18, 1971. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Robert O.D. Nickell, 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 29, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.