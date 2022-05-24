Kyle M. Wood (Berry) died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Kyle was born Nov. 5, 1973, and was 47 years old at the time of his passing. A luncheon will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at 4385 Willow Flat Drive, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janice Hacker-Smith, age 72, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died May 11, 2022. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gladys Jeraldine Kiser, age 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sylvia Dorothy Pake, age 92, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died May 14, 2022. A memorial will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Darlene Jessie Scroggins, 84, died in Portland, Ore., May 15, 2022. Darlene was born June 29, 1937, in Spokane, Wash. Services were held May 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hood River, Ore., and burial on May 22 at Long Creek Cemetery in Long Creek, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dennis E. Brown, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 17, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Pearl Edith Appel died May 18, 2022, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Pearl was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Pearl was buried May 23 at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, Ill. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
