David C. Povey, 83, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died May, 2, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Lorraine I. Judah, 90, a resident of Moro, Ore., died May 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Marc Steven Neary, 73, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died May 6, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Sun Cha Meisner, 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 8, 2023. Sun will be interned with her husband, James, at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Steven W. Munsen, 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 8, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John James Crock, 87, died May 9, 2023, Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. John was born Oct. 8, 1935, in Seattle, Was. Arrangements under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale, Wash. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Jerry Don Smith, 72, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died May 9, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Daniel Mitchell, 77, died May 12, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Daniel was born June 8, 1945. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
