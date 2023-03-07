Amy JoAnn Holmes, 35, died Sept. 2, 2022, in St. Claire, Mich. Amy was born Jan. 20, 1987. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ashley Jennet Matney, 36, born in The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 8, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at the Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles on March 11 at 11 a.m. with an interment to follow at Threemile Road Odd Fellows Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
V. Ralph Hedden, 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 23, 2023. A viewing will take place at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, March 9 at 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter-day Saints in The Dalles on March 10 at 10 a.m., with interment at the Odd Fellows Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Allen Dillon, 72, died Feb. 24, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Allen was born Dec. 24, 1950. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rita F. Stratton, 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 26, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gwenith Margaret Filbin, 96, died Feb. 28, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. Gwenith was born on Nov. 29, 1926. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Ferguson McCormick, 73, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died Feb. 28, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Deanna Marie Zaniker, 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 28, 2023. A celebration of life will be held by her family at the Civic Center in The Dalles on March 18 at 1 p.m. Wear your brightest clothes (no black) in honor and celebration of Mrs. Deanna. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Frank James Buchanan, 63, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died March 1, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jimmy “Bo” Morris Harris, 50, died March 2, 2023, in Goldendale, Wash. Bo was born July 18, 1972. Graveside committal services at Pleasant Hill Cemetery of Appleton, Wash., are pending, with arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel.
Murdock Myers Smith, 86, died March 4, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Murdock was born Aug. 29, 1936.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
