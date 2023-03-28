William Jay Ihrig, 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
David Botefur, 72, died March 12, 2023, at home in Glenwood, Wash. David was born Nov. 30, 1951. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Ruth Bruns, 81, of Goldendale, Wash., died March 16, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Ruth was born Dec. 9, 1941. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Alicia Michelle Williams, 38, died unexpectedly March 17, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Alicia was born Aug. 5, 1984. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Rojelio Castellanos, 37, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 18, 2023. A viewing took place on March 24, rosary March 25 and funeral mass March 26, with internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Amanda Jean Harman, 35, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 18, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Richard Johnson, 82, died March 19, 2023, at home in White Salmon, Wash. Richard was born Aug. 20, 1941. Arrangements under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
William “Frank” Wesley, 91, died March 19, 2023, at home in Goldendale, Wash. Frank was born April 5, 1931. At Frank’s request, there will be no formal service. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Beverly Ann Carrillo, 84, died March 20, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Beverly was born July 1, 1938. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Henry “Hank” Norman Kempton, 73, died March 21, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash. Hank was born July 25, 1949. A service will be held on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1280 SW Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash., with a potluck to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Wanita “Nita” Griffith, 90, died March 22, 2023, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Nita was born March 29, 1932. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Dean Hill, 67, died March 22, 2023, in Lyle, Wash. James was born Aug. 12, 1955. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Thomas Greg Burns, 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 23, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
82, died March 24, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Dorothy was born Sept. 3, 1940. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
