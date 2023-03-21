Allie Pounders, 91, died March 8, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Allie was born Sept. 16, 1931. A graveside service was held at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River, on March 17. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ida Margaret Snider, 88, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died March 8, 2023. A burial will take place at the Grass Valley Cemetery March 24 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gaynelle Genice Stump, 85, died March 8, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Genice was born on May 29,1937, in Yakima, Wash. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 25 starting at 2 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 273 NE Lutheran Church Road, Stevenson, Wash., with luncheon directly following the service at River Christian Church fellowship hall, 252 Roosevelt St., Stevenson. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jodi Lynn Porter, 57, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died March 10, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donald Carl Marquardt, 96, a former resident of Clackamas, Ore., died March 11, 2023. He is being interned at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. A celebration of life will be held at the Clackamas Bible Church March 25 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Joseph Cuzzetto, 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lewis Lyle Flint, 93, a resident of Moiser, Ore., died March 14, 2023. A funeral service will take place at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall in The Dalles, Ore., on, March 24 at 2 p.m., with burial at Odd Fellows Cemetery to follow. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donna L. (Wallace) Parker Everett, 89, died March 17, 2023, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Donna was born April 1, 1933. Services are pending and will be updated with life story. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
