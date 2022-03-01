James Archie (Jim) Ramsey died Dec. 30, 2021, at the age of 89. A memorial service will be held at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles, Ore., at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18. A reception will follow the service. For more information, visit www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/james-jim-ramsey/4822810/index.php.
Mark Baehm, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Jan. 27, 2022.Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Leonard Wesley Murphy died Feb. 6, 2022, in Tuscan, Ariz. He was born Oct. 10, 1933, and was a longtime resident of the Hood River Valley. Services are pending.
Joan Carol Swett, age 83, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 14, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Leonard (Len) A. Rankin, age 78, a resident of Wasco, Ore., died Feb. 15, 2022. A graveside service and a celebration of life will both be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Glen Monroe Cunningham, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janice Dahl of Naches, Wash., died Feb. 19, 2022, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Janice was born Jan. 25, 1934, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Emma Jean Smith, age 97, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., died Feb. 22, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jason Paul Weaver, age 51, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 22, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dalles Vestal Denton, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Feb. 24, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
