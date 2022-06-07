A service will be held for Carol Braun at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at The Dalles Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St.
Dr. Ernest Rudolph Keller (Ernie) died July 15, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. A memorial celebration will be held Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on The Dalles Campus of Columbia Gorge Community College.
Kyle M. Wood (Berry) died Nov. 4, 2021, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Kyle was born Nov. 5, 1973, and was 47 years old. A luncheon for Kyle will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11 at 4385 Willow Flat Dr., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Vernon Labsch died May 22, 2022, at his home in Dufur, Ore. Vernon was born July 19, 1920, and was 101 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lawrence Russell Hagel, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 23, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Benjamin Lowell Bloom, age 84, a resident of Portland, Ore., died May 25, 2022. A graveside service will be held June 9 at 1 p.m. at the Kelly Cemetery in Maupin, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James Campbell Donnell, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 26, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Reggie “Reg” Dawson died May 27, 2022, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Reggie was born July 21, 1951, and was 70 years old. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m., Sunday, June 12 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dale Byers died May 31, 2022, at his Hood River, Ore., residence. Dale was born July 29, 1947, and was 74 years old. Services are pending and details will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Dunlap died May 31, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. James was born Aug. 11, 1959, and was 62 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert “Bob” Lucas died May 31, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. Bob was born Aug. 9, 1948, and was 73 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Luella Baunach, age 85, a resident of Rufus, Ore., died at home June 1, 2022. A graveside service at Wasco SunRise Cemetery will be posted at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sheila Walter, age 72, died June 2, 2022. A graveside service at IOOF Threemile Cemetery will be posted at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Judith Anne Scobee passed away June 3, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Judith was born April 29, 1936 and was 86 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rebecca Lynn Sooter died June 4, 2022, in Hood River, Ore., due to pancreatic cancer. Rebecca was born on Dec. 12, 1952, and was 69 years old.Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wesley Franklin Veene died June 4, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. Wesley was born on Aug. 8, 1924, and was 97 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wayne Eugene Severns died June 5, 2022 in Hood River, Ore. Wayne was born Aug. 28, 1923, and was 98 years old. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A celebration of life will be held for W.C. “Chuck” Hickerson at 11 a.m. on June 11 at the Arlington, Ore., cemetery. A potluck will follow at the river park gazebo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.