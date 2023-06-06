A memorial service for Rollo and Sandra Sargeant will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10 at First Christian Church, 909 Court St., The Dalles.
Ross Douglas Fink, 65, died April 19, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Ross was born on Dec. 31,1957 in White Salmon, Wash. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, June 11 starting at 1 p.m. at the Klickitat Community Center, 92 Main St., Klickitat, Wash. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
George Arthur Bradley, 75, died May 17, 2023, in Cascade Locks, Ore. George was born Dec. 14, 1947. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Robert Joe Lundin, 67, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died May 21, 2023. A celebration of life was June 3 at at the American Legion in Carson, Wash. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Evangelina Martinez, 94, died May 24, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Eva was born on June 15, 1928. J. Rosario Martinez, 98, died May 26, 2023, at home in Hood River. Chayo was born on Oct. 7, 1924. A viewing for Eva and Chayo was held June 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with funeral mass said June 2 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services were held June 5 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
•••
Evangelina Martinez falleció en su casa rodeada de familia el 24 de Mayo 2023 en Hood River. Eva nació el 15 de Junio 1928 y tenía 94 años de edad cuando falleció. J. Rosario Martinez falleció en su casa rodeado de familia el 26 de Mayo 2023 en Hood River. Chayo nació el 7 de Octubre 1924 y tenía 98 años de edad cuando falleció. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Michael DePonzi, 80, died May 25, 2023, in Carson, Wash. Michael was born Sept. 16, 1942. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Jeremy Scott Whitney, 31, died May 28, 2023. He was born on June 4, 1991, in Oregon City, Ore. A celebration of life will be held June 10 at 3 p.m. at Stafford’s Venue, 13181 S. Union Hall Road, Canby.
Shirley Mae Synon, 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 29, 2023. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in the near future. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Dolores Jane Herrick, 88, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 30, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Linda Sue Howard, 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 30, 2023. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Frances Ann Shaner, 79, died May 30, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born April 1, 1944. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
John Thomas Taylor, 68, died May 30, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. John was born Feb. 20, 1955. Graveside committal was at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Nora Rixen, 64, died May 31, 2023, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Nora was born Feb. 15, 1959. A memorial gathering will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at Cascade Locks Pavilion, 395 SW Portage Road. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Mary Helene Smith, 87, died June 3, 2023, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born Feb. 14, 1936. A graveside committal service is planned for 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
