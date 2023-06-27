Darlene Ellen Nellermoe, 87, died May 25, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. Darlene was born April 24, 1936. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22 at Hood River Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Richard Jay Roos, 65,a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 12, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
John Melvin Long, 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Shawn Martin Wallace, 54, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 14, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Devan Lee Nelson, 26, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died June 15, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Robert “Bob” Lee Williams, 80, died June 15, 2023, at Providence St. Vincent in Portland, Ore. Bob was born Dec. 8, 1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Donald Dean Patchett, 70 a resident of Mosier, Ore., died June 19, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Donald Allen Pontow, 68, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 19, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Jeffrey Allen Groce, 56, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died June 20, 2023. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Gitta Siglinda Reeves, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 20, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Dawn Angela Norris, 68, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died June 21, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Mark Roser, 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 21, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at Zim’s in The Dalles on June 27 at 1 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Gary Bounds, 68, died June 22, 2023, at home in Hood River, Ore. Gary was born May 19, 1955. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Michael George Telfer, 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 23, 2023. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Richard Raymond Taylor, 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 25, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
