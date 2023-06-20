Terrance Wilson, 75, died June 8, 2023, in Bingen, Wash. Terance was born Sept. 9,1947. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Maria Auxilio Rodriguez, 53, a resident of Hood River, Ore., died June 10, 2023. A viewing was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hood River on June 15; a funeral mass was held on June 16, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Heinz Mittelstadt, 84, died June 11, 2023, in Appleton, Wash. Heinz was born on Feb. 26,1939. Arrangements are under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home, White Salmon. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
James Dwayne Goatley, 70, died June 14, 2023, in Roosevelt, Wash. James was born Jan. 29, 1953. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Mary “Betsy” Moore Doroski, 79, died June 15, 2023, in Hood River, Ore. She was born Feb. 6, 1937. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
