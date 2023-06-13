Barbara JoAnne (Bishop) Henkle, born Oct. 27, 1935, died May 27, 2023. A celebration of life was held June 10 at First Presbyterian Church, Pendleton, Ore.
William (Bill) A. Holtmann, 85, died May 30, 2023. Bill was born Dec. 6, 1937. A celebration of life will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2700 E. 28th St., Vancouver, on June 17 at 1 p.m., with a gathering to follow.
Michael Earl Blakley, 81, died May 31, 2023, in Cascade Locks, Ore. He was born Jan. 2, 1942. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Joseph Arthur Good, 92, died June 3, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born Sept. 18, 1930. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Mary Helene Smith, 87, died June 3, 2023, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Mary was born Feb. 14, 1936. A graveside committal service is planned for 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.
Kari D. Haley, 61, died June 5, 2023, at Klickitat Valley Health Hospital in Goldendale, Wash. Kari was born April 23, 1962. Arrangements are under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
Elisia Mae Sanducci, 39, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 5, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Dennis John Murphy, 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died June 6, 2023. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Mavis Ann House, 88, died June 9, 2023, at home in Goldendale, Wash. Mavis was born Sept. 27, 1934. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Columbia Hills Memorial Chapel, Goldendale. Visit www.GardnerFH.com to leave a note of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.