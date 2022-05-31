Lyle Zurflu died Feb. 20, 2020, in Bend, Ore. A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Bend Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Road, Bend. Light buffet and drinks served.
Beatrice Louise Dick, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Dec. 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at the Bargeway Pub in The Dalles on June 23 at 2 p.m. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Robert Pean, age 59, a resident of Beaverton, Ore., died May 4, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
David Laverne Snuggerud died May 16, 2022, in The La Pine, Ore. David was born on Oct. 2, 1956, and was 65 years old at the time of his passing. A memorial service and reception will be held Saturday, June 11 at Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A graveside service will be held immediately following the reception at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Terry Lee Reisen, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 19, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Deborah Rodewald died May 22, 2022, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Deborah was born May 17, 1951, and was 71 years of age at the time of passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Thomas Glenn Dunbar, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died May 23, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Rafael Garcia-Avila died May 24, 2022, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Rafael was born on Oct. 2, 1962, and was 59 years of age at the time of his passing. Services were held May 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.
•••
Rafael Garcia-Avila falleció en su casa el 24 de Mayo del 2021 en Cascade Locks, Oregon. Rafael nació el 2 de Octubre de 1962 y tenía 59 años cuando falleció. Los servicios se llevaron a cabo el 28 de mayo en la iglesia católica St. Mary’s. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
David Ulrich, age 79, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., died May 24, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Benjamin Lowell Bloom, age 84, a resident of Portland, Ore., died May 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Janet Richter died May 25, 2022, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Janet was born Feb. 10, 1927, and was 95 years of age at the time of passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mary Lee Taylor, age 67, a resident of Dufur, Ore., died May 25, 2022. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gary Jean Alexander died May 26, 2022, at home in Parkdale, Ore. Gary Jean was born on Nov. 23, 1947, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Neila Fay Jeffries died May 28, 2022, in Boardman, Ore. Neila was born on April 23, 1957, and was 65 years old at the time of her passing. A viewing will take place Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a funeral service beginning at noon. A graveside service will immediately follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
A celebration of life will be held for Steve Reynolds at 3 p.m. on June 3 at the Hood River Fairgrounds Community Building.
A celebration of life will be held for W.C. “Chuck” Hickerson at 11 a.m. on June 11 at the Arlington, Ore., cemetery. A potluck will follow at the river park gazebo.
